Louis Thorold: Woman, 74, due in court over baby's A10 crash death
- Published
A woman is expected to appear in court next month in connection with the death of a five-month-old baby who was killed when his pram was hit by a van.
Louis Thorold was being walked by the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, last January when both he and his mother Rachael were hit.
Louis died at the scene and Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries.
Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, has been served a summons for causing death by careless driving.
She is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 17 February.
Mrs Thorold suffered multiple fractures and a brain injury in the crash on 22 January 2021.
She spent 10 days in a coma and 118 days in hospital, with her husband describing her survival as "miraculous".
