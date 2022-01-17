Ex-caretaker says 'Pride harms children' post 'out of love'
- Published
A pastor and school caretaker who claimed Pride events were "harmful to children" has said his comments were borne "out of love".
Keith Waters, from Ely, Cambridgeshire, claims he was forced out of his job at the Isle of Ely Primary School after the comment in a June 2019 tweet.
The 55-year-old told the hearing: "Did I particularly think about the implications of this tweet? I didn't."
The school's trust said it received "very serious" concerns about him.
His post on Twitter coincided with the first Cambridge Pride festival.
He wrote: "A reminder that Christians should not support or attend LGBTQ 'Pride month' events held in June.
"They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals. They are especially harmful to children."
Mr Waters, who is claiming direct and indirect discrimination plus constructive dismissal, said he had no option but to resign after an internal investigation at the school.
'Public platform'
He said his aim was not to be offensive but to warn Christians about LGBTQ Pride events as they may involve nudity, people in sadomasochistic outfits and displays of an overtly sexual nature.
Mr Waters said: "There will be things I have put on Twitter that others will fervently disagree with.
"My Twitter account makes it clear, as well as the individual tweets, that I am aiming this at Christians.
"I did not consider the implications because I had made no change to what I did or why I was doing it or the love that was actually behind it because the reason for the tweet was borne out of love."
He said he had received hate mail and "at one point, funeral directors turned up at my house to arrange my funeral".
Mr Waters said he deleted the tweet "in an unsuccessful attempt to calm the situation down".
He gave in his notice and a disciplinary hearing resulted in a final written warning, which he unsuccessfully appealed against.
Stephen Peacock, representing the Active Learning Trust, which runs the school, said it had responded with an investigation after receiving "very serious" concerns about a member of staff.
It came after Mr Waters' views were described as "extremist", "abhorrent" and as a "disgusting outburst on a very public platform" in the complaints.
The tribunal was adjourned until Thursday.
