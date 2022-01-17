Peterborough Key Theatre closed down
The curtain has come down for the final time at a theatre as a council looks to plug a £26m funding gap.
Peterborough's Key Theatre is now closed as part of a number of measures taken by the city council to save money.
The council said the theatre was forecast to lose about £300,000 in 2021-22.
A spokesman said the council was working with a number of interested parties wanting to take over the venue.
The theatre, on the city's Embankment Road, is currently run by City Culture Peterborough, a company that manages cultural and entertainment venues for the council.
The proposed closure was announced last month, alongside a temporary closure of Werrington Leisure Centre from 1 January.
Both were "making significant financial losses, which, given the council's challenging financial position, need to be mitigated as quickly as possible", council documents stated.
The closures are part of cuts being made by the council after it was warned by government in November about the state of its financial health.
That month, the council approved £9.5m of cuts for the next financial year but was still facing a £26m gap.
An online petition to keep the Key Theatre open has been signed by more than 10,000 people.
In a statement, a city council spokesman said: "We have never wanted to close the Key Theatre and we value its worth as part of our cultural offering.
"However, our financial situation is so severe that we must make very difficult decisions such as this to be able to reach a stable financial position as quickly as possible.
"We have always maintained that we would do everything possible to keep the venue open and we have been working with a number of interested parties wanting to take over the running of the theatre.
"We hope to be able to provide an update on this in the coming days."
