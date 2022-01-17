Prince Charming mannequin on M11 mistaken for a body
A pair of feet seen sticking out of a rolled-up carpet in a car prompted a call to police.
But when Cambridgeshire Police tracked it down, they found not a body but a mannequin dressed as Prince Charming.
The force said officers were called by a member of the public who spotted the concerning sight on the M11 motorway at lunchtime on Saturday.
Police said: "Advice was given to the driver to avoid such circumstances occurring again!"
It said the mannequin was being taken to a themed birthday party.
