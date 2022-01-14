Huntingdon jury foreman sentenced over online search
A jury member who carried out an internet search which led to a man's conviction has been given a suspended sentence.
Timothy Chapman was the foreman of a jury at Huntingdon Crown Court which was split over a case involving a punch that caused a broken cheekbone.
Chapman, of Huntingdon, Cambs, searched "how hard is it to break bones?".
The 62-year-old pleaded guilty to carrying out research and sharing research while a juror.
Prosecutor Hugh Vass told St Albans Crown Court that Chapman had ignored a warning by Judge Caroline Wigin about carrying out internet research.
The jury were sent out to deliberate on 28 January 2021 and, at the end of the day, were split five to seven.
That night Chapman carried out the search online, the court heard.
"The jury returned the next day and were still split," Mr Vass said.
"The defendant told the jury that he had worked with crash test dummies and the impact would have to be very forceful.
"He did not mention he used an internet search engine. He said he had looked over notes from work."
'Changed their mind'
The court heard some jurors changed their mind, while one challenged Chapman.
"A unanimous guilty verdict was returned," Mr Vass said.
"The defendant was sentenced to 18 months suspended for two years and was ordered to pay £1,500 compensation."
In May, a member of the jury complained and Chapman was arrested.
The conviction in the case was quashed and there is due to be a retrial at "considerable cost" to the tax payer, the prosecutor said.
Defending, Mark Shelley said Chapman had never been in trouble.
He said he worked as a welder and looked after his wife, who had multiple sclerosis
Mr Shelley said that on the night he did the research Chapman was coping with the stress of his father-in-law being taken to hospital.
"He was not thinking straight," he said.
Judge Richard Foster said: "Members of jury were swayed by your input from your internet research.
"The quashing of the conviction caused a significant public cost and witnesses will have to go through it all again."
He passed an eight-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered Chapman to pay £1,000 costs and a £500 fine.
