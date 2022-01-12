Yaxley cash machine theft results in police officer injury
An officer has been injured after disturbing thieves stealing a cash machine, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Officers were called to a theft in progress in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, near Peterborough, at 04:18 GMT when their car was rammed as thieves escaped with the cash dispenser.
One officer suffered minor injuries as a result, the force said.
Earlier, at about 01:00, thieves also stole a cash machine from a shop in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech.
Police said the two crimes were connected to two further cash machine thefts carried out last week in a Nisa store in Park Street, Chatteris and a Co-op in Cambridge.
The force appealed for witnesses and information.