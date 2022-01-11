Waltham Abbey: Two die from injuries after car crash
Two people have died of their injuries following a crash between two cars, Essex Police said.
The collision in Parklands, close to Congreve Road, Waltham Abbey, involved a BMW and a Mini, just before 13:00 GMT on Monday.
Two people in the Mini - a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s - died following the crash, police said.
No arrests have been made and officers are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.
Police are appealing for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
