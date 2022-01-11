Fishmongers' Hall: University of Cambridge project halted after attack
- Published
An education programme for prisoners and University of Cambridge students is to be disbanded following the murder of two volunteers in a terror attack.
Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan at a Learning Together event at Fishmongers' Hall in London in 2019.
The programme was heavily criticised for allowing Khan - on probation - to attend without a police escort.
An independent review last summer recommended the programme be halted.
The Learning Together programme taught university students and student prisoners side-by-side, and Khan became one of its students while in jail.
Ms Jones was not told about his background before she sat down at his table at the event and started chatting with him.
Two hours after their conversation, Khan stabbed both her and Mr Merritt to death.
Khan was then chased by some of the other delegates on to nearby London Bridge, where he was shot dead by police.
In May 2021 an inquest jury found there had been unacceptable management and a lack of accountability in the oversight of Khan, who had been allowed to travel on his own to London from his hometown of Stafford.
It concluded there had been failures in the sharing of information between state agencies responsible for monitoring him.
Ms Jones's family, from Stratford-upon-Avon, said after the hearing "it was beyond understanding" that the risk posed by Khan was not questioned by any of the agencies involved, including MI5, police and the probation service.
They also criticised Learning Together, which ran the prisoner rehabilitation programme, and the Fishmongers' Company over failures to keep those at the event safe.
Mr Merritt's father David, from Cottenham in Cambridgeshire, said previously it was "clear... that the arrangements put in place for managing Usman Khan after his release from prison in 2019 were not fit for purpose".
In a statement on its website, the university said it had "undertaken a detailed analysis and thorough review of the many issues raised by the tragedy and the findings from the Coroner".
Its vice-chancellor, Prof Stephen Toope, said: "The Learning Together programme helped change many lives for the better. But the London Bridge tragedy caused unimaginable grief.
"As a result, an independent review recommended that the programme be halted. The University Council and General Board took the decision to follow that recommendation."