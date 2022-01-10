Cambridge South railway station biodiversity scrutinised
Planners have called for more detail about protecting nature around the proposed site for a city's new railway station.
Cambridge South would be the third station serving the city if it was built near the Biomedical Campus.
South Cambridgeshire District Council's deputy leader, Neil Gough, said: "We are focused on the implications for the natural environment."
Network Rail said it was engaging with stakeholders ahead of a public inquiry.
The new station is intended to provide a stop on the Cambridge-London line next to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus to the south of the city.
The campus is home to Addenbrooke's and Royal Papworth hospitals, university bodies, Astra Zeneca and GlaxoSmithKline and employs about 17,500 people.
At a cabinet meeting, councillors agreed a new station would be beneficial, but called for assurances about preserving biodiversity in the area.
Mr Gough said: "It is obvious how much benefit a new Cambridge South railway station would bring in terms of helping people get to and from this major employment site.
"It will clearly help reduce the reliance on cars... however we can't allow this to be at all costs and that's why we are focused on the implications for the natural environment.
"We need more details about not only how it will be protected, but enhanced, during and after construction."
The council has also asked Network Rail to ensure disruption to residents would be kept to a minimum, to consult with cycling groups about the nearby routes already in existence and to include noise mitigation and air quality-measures in the plans.
A provisional date for a public inquiry into the proposals has been scheduled for 31 January.
A Network Rail spokesman said: "Following the submission of the Transport and Works Act Order application earlier in 2021, Network Rail have been engaging directly with stakeholders.
"As the public inquiry commences shortly we are unable to comment further at this time."
