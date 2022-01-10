BBC News

Photographers capture wealth of wildlife on Fenland farm

Chinese water deer with their "big, vampire-like tusks" were among dozens of animals photographed at the farm

Amateur photographers have been cataloguing the wealth of wildlife on a farm after the land was opened up to them by a nature-loving farmer.

Tom Clarke, who farms at Prickwillow in Cambridgeshire, has dedicated part of his land as natural habitat.

Members of Ely Photographic Club have captured striking images of deer, hare, owls and insects.

"I wanted to show that nature can thrive alongside commercial farming," Mr Clarke said.

He is one of a group of farmers who worked with the RSPB to set up the Ely Nature-Friendly Farming Zone with the aim of "enhancing the environment within our farmed landscape".

"Barn owls are my favourite birds - I am always spellbound by their silent hunting at dusk - twilight ghosts with white heart faces," said Mr Clarke.
A beetle was captured on an ox-eye daisy
Mr Clarke said when he took on the family farm in in 2009 there were only a couple of roe deer - and now they have about 100

Last spring, Mr Clarke invited members of the local photography club to use his land as their canvas.

"Lots of them were travelling to north Norfolk because that's where they thought nature was," he said.

"But it's right here on their doorstep - and I wanted to record that."

Corn bunting numbers are in decline, but they are "thriving" on the farm, Mr Clarke said
"Here is a mother spider with her nursery web full of eggs in a growing crop of bread wheat," Mr Clarke said
Mr Clarke said of the tusked Chinese water deer: "There is nothing more terrifying than these suddenly bursting out of the reedy ditches at full pace towards you - I often scream like a sissy even though I'm assured they are vegetarian"

He was not surprised at the variety of animals and insects the group captured on his land.

Farmer Tom Clarke took over land that had been cultivated by his family for three generations

"I see this stuff all the time, but I usually see nature's backside, running away, and I'm too busy in my tractor to stop and capture it on film.

"People's perception is that Fenland farmland is flat and boring and full of fields of crops - but nature is all around us."

A brown hare surveys the horizon at the farm near Ely
Butterflies on thistles
Mr Clarke encouraged people to take a good look as "nature is looking back at you"

Mr Clarke and like-minded farmers have "dedicated part of our farms and given it over to nature", he said.

"The food, the shelter and the habitat is all here to encourage wildlife to thrive."

The photography group is still using the farm for their wildlife photo shoots.

