Cambridge University adds lost Isaac Newton writings to collection
A notebook containing transcribed works of scientist Sir Isaac Newton, thought to have been lost for almost 340 years, has been added to a collection at Cambridge University.
It belonged to Newton's long-time friend and collaborator, John Wickins, and was purchased at auction last year.
Wickins transcribed letters from Newton as well as religious debates in the text, dated to the late 17th Century.
Newton's original letters had been lost.
Wickins was Newton's assistant as well as his friend, and the pair shared rooms together at Trinity College from 1665 until 1683.
The notebook text was identified by Scott Mandelbrote, fellow of Peterhouse, Cambridge, and editorial director of The Newton Project, which is dedicated to publishing all of Newton's writings online.
The book "presents the earliest datable evidence of Newton's theological writing", Mr Mandelbrote said.
Containing 12,000 words in English and 5,000 in Latin, the notebook is the longest collection of Newtonian writing to be discovered in the last 50 years.
The Latin text records a University "disputation" - or debate - in which Newton was required to discuss in public two theological topics.
Only Newton's first disputation is included in the notebook but it shows the beginnings of Newton's engagement with unorthodox Christian beliefs of the time, Mr Mandelbrote said.
He said the texts showed that Newton was "facing the big questions of free will and evil head-on".
Also in the notebook are transcriptions of letters from Newton to Wickins in which he signs himself with various versions of "your very loving chamber-fellow/Is. Newton".
In one, Newton explains the difficultly of recommending suitable books for his friend to read, saying: "For what pleases me may not after perusal please you and then they will be but lumber to you."
The original letters had been lost by 1728, making these transcriptions in the notebook the only surviving record of this correspondence.
The contents of the notebook were "new to the world of scholarship", Mr Mandelbrote said
"Nobody has seen or referred to this material in the broader discussion of Newton and his work at any point until now, and it does change our view of what Newton was doing."
The book was auctioned by Bonham's in London in March last year and purchased for the University Library's collection through a combination of funding from Friends of the National Libraries, Friends of Cambridge University Library and other donors.
Bonham's website states the lot sold for £62,750.
It also states that although relatively little is known about John Wickins, he was "probably the single significant friendship Newton made at Trinity College".
