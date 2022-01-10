Samaritans to trial online support service using students
- Published
A suicide prevention charity is trialling an online chat service - with the help of specially-trained students.
The Anglia Ruskin Samaritans Hub, based in Cambridge, will operate from an on-campus duty room in what has been dubbed a "UK first".
It will offer digital-only support from students and staff for anyone in the UK struggling to cope in the pandemic.
A Samaritans spokesman said there was a "need for people to have a variety of options to reach out".
The pilot will see trained volunteers on hand to offer support to people in crisis through a written online chat forum.
Students on mental health nursing, paramedic science and social work courses will also be able to join professional placements with the Samaritans charity.
The partnership aims to roll out more volunteer and placement opportunities at ARU campuses, in both Cambridge and at Chelmsford in Essex, over the coming year.
Colin Hill, Anglia Ruskin Samaritans Hub service director, said: "I started volunteering with Samaritans when I was in my mid-20s and now, as a senior Samaritans volunteer for the past five years, it's an honour to lead our very first university hub.
"There is a growing need for people to have a variety of options if they are struggling and need to reach out, and the pandemic has only made this need more urgent.
"That's why it's vital we test and develop our online chat pilot so eventually Samaritans can offer more digital, written-word choices for those who prefer communicating in that way."
Prof Nigel Harrison, ARU Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Health, Education, Medicine and Social Care, said: "ARU provides its students with a comprehensive range of mental health and wellbeing support. This new initiative allows our students to give something back.
"Through our trained staff and student volunteers, Samaritans will be able to help more people across the UK - whether in Ipswich or Inverness, Cardiff or Coleraine - through this new online support facility."
- Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk