New Year Honours: OBE for Cambridge Covid-19 research scientist
- Published
A scientist awarded an OBE for her role in developing diagnostic tests for Covid-19 said it was recognition for the work of her whole team.
Dr Ruth March is a senior vice president, precision medicine and biosamples, research and development at AstraZeneca's Cambridge headquarters.
She said there was "immense pride" in the company for creating a vaccination and tests "to keep us all safe".
She received the MBE for services to UK science and the COVID-19 response.
Dr March said before the pandemic, AstraZeneca had been partnering with mostly US companies to develop diagnostic tests, "mostly in cancer".
"On the 18th March 2020, we got the message from our CEO Pascal Soriot to turn this on its head and produce diagnostic testing for our own employees," she said.
"We were the people who had the skills to spring into action and put that knowledge into practice."
The award recognises "my work and the work of my team particularly for diagnostic testing for Covid-19... getting the tests together to keep us all safe".
Her AstraZeneca colleague, Dr Julia Thompson, executive director, biopharmaceutical development, research and development, was also honoured with an OBE.
She said: "I am enormously proud of what AstraZeneca has done towards the pandemic response and I am glad that I have been able to contribute."
Executive vice president Mene Pangalos said the New Year Honours were "a testament to their commitment and contributions to the global challenge we face".
