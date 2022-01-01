Whittlesey astrophotography provides lockdown escape
By Martin Barber
BBC East
Many of us looked to the heavens during the Covid lockdowns: some in exasperation, and others in the hope of divine inspiration. But for lifelong astronomy fan Roger Allpress, not going out gave him the perfect excuse to learn how to photograph the night sky.
"I've only been an astrophotographer for the last 12 months. It's something I've always wanted to do but never had the time until the pandemic stopped us going out, so then I had the time to develop my skills," he said.
Mr Allpress, who lives on the outskirts of Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire, first picked up a telescope aged seven, a shared experience with his grandfather.
Fifty years on, he is now sharing his digital images of the heavens with hundreds of people across social media.
