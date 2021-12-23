Waterbeach: Mobility scooter clipped by train at level crossing
- Published
A train clipped a mobility scooter because the user did not have enough time to cross a level crossing.
No-one was hurt in the accident at Burgess Drove, Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, on 9 August.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the scooter would have taken 100 seconds to cross, but there were 40 seconds as warning lights went on.
It said no further investigations would take place.
The train, operated by Greater Anglia, hit the rear of the scooter, causing minor damage.
A preliminary report said: "RAIB found that user at Burgess Drove was unlikely to have been physically fit enough to make the four separate crossings on foot required to operate the user-worked crossing in the way required of a vehicular user and this was the likely reason for them using the crossing in the same manner as a pedestrian."
