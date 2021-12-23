Paul Machin: 'My dad was stuck in his own prison for 13 years'
For almost half her life, Natalie Townley and her dad spent their days together in silence.
When she was 14, her dad Paul Machin was brutally attacked while walking home from a night out in Peterborough in 2006.
He died in Birkenhead, Merseyside in 2019, having lived for 13 years in a mostly vegetative state.
His killers have been jailed but for Natalie nothing will bring back all the stolen milestones with her dad.
Shane Wright and Kieron Hennessy were jailed in 2007 for 42 months for the attack. On Wednesday, they were jailed again, for life with a minimum term of nine years, after admitting murder following Paul's death.
One of the hardest things for Natalie and her family was seeing the change in Paul from being the man with "the loudest laugh" to the silent, expressionless person he became after the attack.
She says: "He was known for his laugh...he was such a big character, so happy. He was amazing."
While working away from his family, who lived in Birkenhead, Merseyside, Paul always phoned his two children every week.
"At first, [the rest of the family] tried to block me from it... but on the Friday, when his call never came, that's when I knew. I got on the next train so I could see him."
For 13 years Natalie, now 30, visited him almost every day, never knowing if he knew she was there.
'Felt like an eternity'
Natalie says: "We used to say for years, they're out of prison and my dad is still in his prison. And he never did anything wrong.
"He had four walls to look at... it could have felt like an eternity for him."
She added: "It was awkward at times, I'd sit in the room for hours and I felt like I couldn't leave him... a flying visit would have felt almost nasty, so I felt like I had to sit there for hours talking to him with no reaction.
"I'd tell him about the kids, other people would read to him because you never knew if he could hear us but we had to try."
Milestones and memories are tainted with the knowledge her dad may not have been aware they were happening. Yet they remain some of Natalie's most cherished memories.
She says: "On our wedding day, my husband took us to the care home, without me knowing, and he had them put a special suit on my dad. We did our vows in front of him and then it didn't feel awkward."
Also, when her children were born, she took them straight to her dad after leaving hospital.
"I've got so many photographs of my kids and my dad... when my first daughter was born it was such a mix of emotions. I was so happy but also so sad that I couldn't really tell my dad," she says.
"I'd put the baby on the bed but it wasn't the same as him being there, he was a shell of a person.
"He didn't look like my dad anymore, it was a totally different person."
Following Wright and Hennessy's sentencing on Wednesday, Natalie says she is only just coming to terms with the fact her dad was murdered.
"One of them has now written a letter to the family... but there's nothing they can say," she says.
"At least now we get some justice and we're at the end now. I only really clocked on that my dad was murdered when the police rang me to say they had admitted it.
"When my husband said to me 'so they're being done for murder', I just thought - oh my dad was murdered, not just beaten up.
"I don't know when it will all properly hit me. I've been on a treadmill of caring for dad, court cases, the funeral, the other court case, for the last 15 years and now it's just stopped."
