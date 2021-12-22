Cambridge busway section where woman died to close
- Published
The section of a guided busway where a women died when she was hit by a bus will close temporarily in the new year.
Pedestrian Kathleen Pitts, 52, was struck between Cambridge railway station and Long Road on 26 October.
Cambridgeshire County Council said decision was made after "communications with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)".
Peter McDonald, from the council, said it was while it waited "for the outcome of the independent safety review".
The closure, on the inbound only track between the railway station and Addenbrooke's hospital, is expected to begin on 17 January.
Measures such as painting new lines, installing signs and a temporary barrier to stop people from walking and cycling on the track not being used will be installed.
The independent safety review is expected to conclude in February, the council said.
Ms Pitts was the second person to have died on that stretch of the guided busway since 2018, following the death of cyclist Steve Moir.
Liberal Democrat councillor Mr McDonald said: "This is a temporary measure while the review we have commissioned is carried out.
"When we receive the recommendations of that review, we will carefully consider any future actions that are required."
The guided busway runs for 16 miles (26km) between St Ives and Cambridge and has a track for buses adjacent to a pedestrian pavement and cycleway.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk