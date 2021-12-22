Ely firefighters rescue sheep trapped in brambles
Firefighters have rescued a sheep that got trapped in some brambles on a riverbank.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew went to the animal's aid near Ely Road, Queen Adelaide, Ely at about 11:35 GMT on Monday.
It said they used small tools to cut it free from branches before releasing it back into the field.
In a Facebook post, it said: "We herd it was in a spot of trouble so firefighters came to the rescue."
"We'll always be there for ewe," it added.
