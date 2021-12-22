BBC News

Ely firefighters rescue sheep trapped in brambles

Image source, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire firefighters cut the animal free from branches

Firefighters have rescued a sheep that got trapped in some brambles on a riverbank.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew went to the animal's aid near Ely Road, Queen Adelaide, Ely at about 11:35 GMT on Monday.

It said they used small tools to cut it free from branches before releasing it back into the field.

In a Facebook post, it said: "We herd it was in a spot of trouble so firefighters came to the rescue."

"We'll always be there for ewe," it added.

Image source, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
The sheep had got trapped in some brambles on a riverbank
Image source, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters released the sheep back into its field

