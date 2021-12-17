Peterborough City Council facing £26.5m funding gap to shut theatre
A theatre could close as part of cuts at a council that has been warned by government about the state of its financial health.
Peterborough City Council is proposing to shut the Key Theatre on 17 January along with the temporary closure of the Werrington Leisure Centre on 1 January.
The council said it would save £150,000 in the first six months of 2022.
In November, the council approved £9.5m of cuts for the next financial year but was still facing a £26m gap.
A review published last month of Peterborough City Council's accounts by an external team found the financial challenges it faced were "significant and urgent".
The Conservative-led council's deputy leader Steve Allen said "every effort will be made to get the theatre and leisure facilities back up and running as quickly as possible".
Consultation will now begin with staff affected at the Key Theatre, ahead of the proposed closure.
The council said the theatre was forecast to lose about £300,000 in 2021-22.
The authority said it had obtained a commercial value for the sale of the Key Theatre and was in early discussions with a number of interested parties.
Mr Allen said ticket sales at the theatre had been "significantly below forecast overall" with income severely hampered by the Covid pandemic.
"Every effort will be made to redeploy staff and reduce the number of redundancies," Mr Allen said.
People who have tickets for performances after 17 January would be issued a refund.
'Difficult decisions'
The Werrington Leisure Centre faces closure until September.
Staff at the centre would be redeployed elsewhere the council said on its website.
The centre is part of the Ken Stimpson Community School site and the school's use of the it would continue unaffected.
"We have said for some time that we face some difficult decisions on our road to achieving financial sustainability," said Mr Allen.
The city council had also placed a stop on spending on anything other than essential statutory services.
