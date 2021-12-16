Jack Whitehall postpones Christmas tour over Covid-19 case
- Published
Jack Whitehall's tour with his parents has been postponed after a Covid-19 case in the touring party.
The comedian, along with Hilary and Michael Whitehall, was due to appear at Peterborough's East of England Arena.
Performances at the Brighton Centre, London Hammersmith Apollo and Nottingham Concert Hall have also been postponed.
Ticket holders will be contacted and the shows are expected to be rescheduled.
The show, How To Survive Family Holidays & Christmas, featuring the comedian and his parents, had already been performed in three venues this week.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.