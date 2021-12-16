Coroner raises concerns over Peterborough man's death
The death of a man 11 days after he suffered a head injury in a fight has caused a coroner to raise concerns around a "gap" in healthcare guidance.
Glenn Boocock died at his Peterborough home in June 2019.
The 37-year-old went to hospital twice and coroner Caroline Jones found he did not meet the criteria for a CT scan.
She said there was a gap in the guidance concerning scans when patients had "severe and persistent headaches".
Mr Boocock and some friends watched a football match between England and the Netherlands at their local pub on 6 June before the group went to the city centre.
In the early hours of the morning, a scuffle broke out near a taxi rank outside the O'Neill's bar, during which Mr Boocock "intervened", Ms Jones said.
Mr Boocock fell over and was knocked unconscious for about six minutes.
Six men were later sentenced for affray in relation to the incident.
Mr Boocock went to Peterborough City Hospital in the early hours of 7 June but was "not dealt with in accordance of the recommended waiting times", said Ms Jones.
He left hours later before he could be formally reviewed, which was "not surprising [as] a man with a busy business to run".
The inquest at Peterborough Town Hall was told Mr Boocock went to a walk-in centre on 10 June and "reported difficulty sleeping due to the headaches".
Ms Jones said if he had undergone a CT scan it was "more likely than not" some abnormalities would have been found, but it was "undue speculation" to say he would not have died had he been scanned.
Mr Boocock was found dead at his home on Lincoln Road on 18 June, and Ms Jones found his medical cause of death to be a head injury.
She said the father had gained "a reputation as an excellent electrician" and told his family at the inquest: "It is clear you have all lost someone very special and very much loved."
Ms Jones said she "shared the family's concern that there is a gap in the NICE guidelines" and following her narrative conclusion, said she would write a prevention of future deaths report.
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and NICE have been contacted for comment.
