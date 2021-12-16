Cambridge: Student steps up to conduct world-famous choir live
- Published
A 20-year-old student has become one of the youngest people to conduct a world-famous choir live after its director of music tested positive for Covid.
The University of Cambridge's St John's College Chapel choir was also missing six other members due to illness.
George Herbert, the Herbert Howells organ scholar at St John's, stepped in to conduct the choir to ensure the concert went ahead.
He described the experience as "totally exhilarating".
One performance was broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 on 28 November "to great acclaim around the world", the chapel said.
Director of music Andrew Nethsingha tested positive for Covid two days before the concert.
"George Herbert is one of the finest musicians I have ever known," Mr Nethsingha said.
"He had two days' notice that he would be conducting the service in my absence.
"He did so with extraordinary skill, maturity, calm and profound musicality."
Former organ scholar Joseph Wicks stepped in to take Mr Herbert's place as organist in the concert.
Mr Nethsingha also praised the young choristers for singing "so wonderfully" despite being six members short.
"We have had a huge number of compliments from around the world," he said.
"Although I wasn't present myself, it was one of the proudest moments of my career."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk