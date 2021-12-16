BBC News

M11 lorry fire: Road closed in both directions

The emergency services were called to the M11 between Duxford and Trumpington just after 05:30 GMT

A stretch of the M11 has been closed in both directions after a lorry caught fire.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze between junction 10 for Duxford and junction 11 for Trumpington, after being called just after 05:30 GMT.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said it has three fire engines and two water carriers at the scene.

Traffic is at a standstill and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

A fire service spokeswoman said the southbound carriageway will be reopened once the fire is out.

The northbound diversion is the A11, but motorists are being warned the carriageway will have to remain closed for longer while the lorry is removed and the road repaired.

