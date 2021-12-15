Covid passports: 'As an artist I feel safer that people are tested' Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Anna Mae Kelly Image caption, Anna Mae Kelly says Covid passports or having to prove a negative lateral flow result should make everybody attending an event feel safer

Adults in England must now show a Covid pass to enter nightclubs, big sports matches and other large events. What do those who run and visit places affected by the new rules make of the changes?

When Anna Mae Kelly - stage name Mae Stephens - performed recently at a gig, the organisers asked everybody to take a lateral flow test before the event took place.

The majority of people felt happy to take the test.

"There were definitely some people who did not feel comfortable taking a test," the singer/song writer, from Kettering, in Northamptonshire, says. "And they were not allowed in.

"As an artist, I felt safer performing because it meant that everybody in there had tested negative [for Covid] and that let me perform at my best.

"One of my main worries when you're out playing in pubs is trying to move around and avoid getting too close to people.

"I worry because I do not want to put my grandparents at risk."

Image source, Anna Mae Kelly Image caption, Miss Kelly says knowing people either have a Covid passport or a negative test result should let people simply enjoy what they have come to see or hear rather than worry about infection

Miss Kelly says she welcomes the new Covid passport scheme.

"In my opinion and for my age group, what they [the government] are doing with nightclubs is probably one of the best things to have been done.

"I don't feel comfortable in nightclubs but this will relieve a bit of the tension about going out. And with big outdoor events, it will mean you feel a bit safer sitting next to people and enjoy what is in front of you rather than worrying about it."

'People have mainly been very positive about it'

Image source, Hugo Glendinning Image caption, Matt Burman, from Cambridge Junction, says they need to be able to run events at full capacity to recover from the pandemic

The artistic director of the Cambridge Junction saw little that was new for his venue in the new rules.

Since September, the Junction has been asking people for proof of vaccination or a negative negative lateral flow or PCR test.

"We did that early because we felt it was really important to ensure the safety of all our audiences, artists and our staff," says Matt Burman, the venue's artistic director.

The only real difference, he says, is that audiences will now have to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Image caption, Most people have been "very positive" about the testing regime at the Cambridge Junction, says Mr Burman

"Our audiences have been really patient and it has made people a lot safer to come to gigs and shows and concerts at the Junction," he says.

"We are really hoping that the measures in place now and asking people to wear masks [except when eating or drinking] will help the shows to continue to run and that people will feel safe to those events and that we won't have to cancel any shows or impose any further restrictions.

"People have mainly been very positive about it.

"Some have concerns but we all have to do what we can to protect each other and come together to have have some joy in our lives."

What are the new rules for England?

Some venues and events are legally required to check the Covid status of visitors over 18. This applies to:

nightclubs

indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people

unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people

any venue with more than 10,000 people

You can now only enter these venues if you can show:

an NHS Covid Pass confirming you've been vaccinated with two doses of an approved vaccine (or a single-dose of Janssen vaccine)

a negative PCR or rapid lateral flow test (LFT) result, taken within the last 48 hours (the NHS Covid Pass can also show this as long as you've reported the LFT)

you have a medical exemption or are taking part in a clinical trial

You have to use an NHS test for this, and must report your LFT result online or by calling 119.

Proof of natural immunity - for instance, a positive PCR test taken in the past six months - is not accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination or a recent test.

Some large events aren't included in the rules, including communal worship, wedding ceremonies, funerals, protests and mass-participation sporting events (such as a marathon).

'We just work our way through the regulations'

Image caption, Pamela Newbould says the East of England Arena in Peterborough has become very used to adapting to regulations since the start of the pandemic

Pamela Newbould, head of events at the East of England Arena, in Peterborough, says: "They've all come in quite last minute this time around but we've got very used to adapting and changing. By the nature of what we do, we're very used to change.

"It is not easy but I would say we've been one of the leading venues in doing it.

"We just work our way through the regulations."

She told how the venue pre-empted the new government rules and brought in checks last weekend to see how they would work in practice.

Image source, Stuart Ratcliffe/BBC Image caption, The East of England Arena hosts various shows and exhibitions

"People were really good and felt reassured by it and so they did not mind doing the tests because it meant they could enjoy their night," she says.

"Over the summer, most of our events saw a real bump because people were really keen to come out.

"We've faced so many challenges in the last 18 months and we've managed aged them really well."

'It could encourage people to attend illegal events'

Image caption, Michael Kill fears the new rules could hit night venues just when they most needed the festive takings

Not everybody supports the new rules.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says he fears the new rules will harm night time venues at the worst possible time of year.

He says the night-time economy has been repeatedly hit since the start of the pandemic and that the industry was dependent on the extra takings during the festive period.

"We are hugely disappointed. We've opposed this for some time," he says.

"We've shown we can put mitigations [to prevent the spread of Covid] and we have not seen the increase in cases that

"It comes at such a critical point in the year - the time when we are looking to build cash reserves.

"There will be an impact on people who decided they either won't come out and will stay at home or will go out to illegal events.

"The only thing that is going to make a difference is the vaccine."