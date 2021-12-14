Lorraine Smith charged with murder of Andrew Smith in Gunthorpe
- Published
A woman whose 70-year-old husband was found strangled to death has been charged with his murder.
Andrew Smith's body was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, at around 15:00 GMT on Monday, Cambridgeshire Police said.
His 63-year-old wife Lorraine Smith was arrested and charged with his murder.
A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday found Mr Smith died as a result of strangulation.
Mrs Smith, also of Beauvale Gardens, has been remanded in custody to appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk