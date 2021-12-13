Ely railway bridge hit by van whose back is ripped off
The roof and side of a van was ripped off after it crashed into a low railway bridge.
The accident happened on Sunday at 20:00 GMT under the bridge near Ely station, Cambridgeshire, which has a height restriction of 8ft 10in (2.7m)
Last year, Network Rail said the bridge was the fourth "most bashed" in the country.
Cambridgeshire Police said the driver was uninjured and there was no major damage to the bridge.
The force urged people to double-check road signs and height restrictions if driving a van or lorry.