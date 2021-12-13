Soham railway station welcomes first passengers in 56 years
- Published
A town is welcoming its first rail passengers in 56 years with the opening of a new unstaffed station.
A single platform stop in Soham, Cambridgeshire, will form part of the Ipswich to Peterborough line, with trains run by Greater Anglia.
The 06:49 GMT for Peterborough was the first train to stop at Soham since its station closed in 1965.
Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Nik Johnson, will conduct an official opening later.
The combined authority funded the £18.6m station, which had been under construction by Network Rail since the spring.
🚉 Cambridgeshire's #Soham station makes its return to the network today, after closure in the 1960s.— Rail Delivery Group (@RailDeliveryGrp) December 12, 2021
😀 With @greateranglia passenger services starting on Monday 13 December, the station is key to connecting local residents and businesses to the rest of the country. pic.twitter.com/HzuLiO7Ugq
The site has a footbridge, parking for cars and cycles, and ticket machines.
Passenger train services will run through the station roughly every two hours.
The nearest station to Soham is about 12 miles away in Littleport, which serves Cambridge and London via Greater Anglia and the Great Northern Line.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk