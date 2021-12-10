Man arrested after woman dies in Peterborough City Hospital
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman died in hospital after she was admitted with serious injuries.
Police were called by Peterborough City Hospital shortly before noon on Thursday and she died after officers arrived.
A 57-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested and is currently in hospital in a serious condition, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.
A cordon has been put in place in outside a house on Stumpacre, Bretton.
Cambridgeshire police have not said what the circumstances were that led to the woman's admission to hospital or what alleged offence the man was arrested for.
