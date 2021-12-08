Cambridge institute's fellowship 'supports black scientists'
- Published
A fellowship has been set up to support the training and career development of black scientists.
The Wellcome Sanger Institute, based in Cambridge, said it wanted to recognise "the disadvantages that black people face in all walks of life due to discrimination and racism".
Dr Saher Ahmed, from the institute, said she hoped it would "level the playing field".
At least one Excellence Postdoctoral Fellowship would be awarded each year.
It would offer a "full salary, research expenses, training and generous benefits".
Each candidate must have an undergraduate degree, PhD, or equivalent research experience, from a UK institution and be from a "black heritage background", the genomics research centre said.
Dr Saher Ahmed, its head of equality, diversity and inclusion, said: "There is a real problem in attracting and retaining people from black heritage backgrounds in science.
"There are barriers that we must remove if we are to better represent society in science and ensure that excellence, regardless of background, can thrive.
"It is our hope that the new Fellowship will help to level the playing field by providing a clear career development pathway, training, mentorship and support to ensure that black researchers and academics can achieve their full potential."
Applicants will be able to choose a position in one of five research programmes, including cancer, genetics and ethics.
Dr Jason Arday, associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Durham University and Fellowship advisory group member, said a great team "led by some incredible women of colour" were moving things forward.
Children would benefit from "an opportunity that will help release the potential of the next generation of black scientists", he said.
Prof Sir Mike Stratton, director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said it was a "step towards breaking the 'glass ceiling' of career progression for black scientists, and will help to create a pipeline of talent for the future."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk