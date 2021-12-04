Cambridge mosque extension approved despite advice to refuse
A mosque has been given permission to expand despite the council's planning officer recommending it for refusal.
Cambridge City Council's Planning Committee supported the plans for the Shah Jalal Islamic Centre, on Darwin Drive in the city.
The application was for a two-storey extension to the back of the building and extended opening times.
A representative of the mosque told the planning meeting it was an "integral part" of the community.
The extension will allow for a separate prayer space for men and women to be created, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Plans included an increase in the number of people who can use the centre at any one time from 20 to 29 daily and 37 on a Friday afternoon, and an extension to the opening hours to 23:00 and a 30-minute opening for morning prayer at a time between 02.50 and 06.30.
At the planning meeting on 1 December, two objectors raised issues about the number of people using the mosque and car parking.
In a report to the planning committee, the planning officer recommended refusal because it would "likely harm the amenity of the neighbouring properties as the application site is in a residential area".
But the committee's vice-chair, Labour councillor Dave Baigent disagreed, saying: "We're not talking about an unruly crowd of people, this is people leaving their place of worship."
The committee voted unanimously to approve the plans for the building extension, the increased numbers and the extended hours.
The mosque will have to apply after a year after the extension is finished to make the increased numbers and the extended hours permanent.
