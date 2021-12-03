Wisbech councillor's comic book shop closes over masks rule
The owner of a comic book store has decided to close after the government reintroduced rules meaning people have to wear face coverings in shops.
Steve Tierney, a local Conservative councillor who owns Madhouse in Wisbech, said he did not want to have to police customers who came in without a mask on.
"I think we've just had enough really," he said.
He said "regulars" could still use the shop if they contacted him in advance.
On the shop's Facebook page, Mr Tierney wrote: "We will be closing whilst it's the law to enforce masks as we can't act as police officers.
"Regulars can still come but please message on here to let us know."
"We've never really wanted to act like police officers - that's not really our job - and our staff don't want to be that guy at the door.
"We understand why the government has brought the rules in, but we don't necessarily agree with them and we don't really want to be part of it.
"So we've taken the decision just to close the doors until it's over, really."
He added: "Since the shop is a labour of love for us and it's not something I need to do for a living, because I have other work, it's something we can afford to take some time off from, and just focus on our email sales."