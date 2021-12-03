Covid booster: People denied jab due to volunteer shortage
- Published
A thousand people have been turned away from getting a Covid jab in one day because there were not enough volunteers to help, a pharmacist said.
Shabbir Damani, from Peterborough, said the issue was because of the "insufficient support of volunteers".
He said it was "heart-breaking" that the clinic at his pharmacy had to limit its size on Thursday, because of a lack of "manpower".
Dawn Smith, a volunteer, said: "We need everyone to come forward to help."
Booster jabs are now being offered to all adults over the age of 18.
The Halls Vaccination Centre, based at the pharmacy in Orton Wistow, is a private chemist that has set up a vaccination centre to provide up to 1,500 jabs a day.
Mr Damani, community pharmacist, said they needed the equivalent of 19 full-time volunteers a day to run at full capacity.
"When we don't have enough team members we have to limit the size of the clinics," he said.
"Our understanding is that we're in this pandemic together, we can do it together, but we need the help and support.
"It's heart-breaking, as we have a facility. We're having to turn people away as we haven't got the manpower."
Ms Smith, a Peterborough volunteer, said: "We lost so many people, hairdressers, publicans, and they have all had to go back to work, so now we're on the bare minimum of volunteers.
"We need everyone to come forward to help."
Clive Emmett, chief executive of the Council for Voluntary Service Uttlesford (CVSU), said it was going to be a "challenge" for the charity to find extra volunteers in Saffron Walden in Essex for an additional Sunday session.
"We have a core of volunteers that have been volunteering on a Saturday on a regular basis for a long time now, but people are getting tired and have other things they want to do," he said.
"We would really like more volunteers to come forward, if you have time, we really would appreciate your help."
Volunteers can apply to help at vaccination centres via the NHS website.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk