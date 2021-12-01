Hundreds call for change after Cambridge University injection spikings
- Published
Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for stricter safety measures after reports of two spiking by injections at a Cambridge University college.
Two students reported being spiked at an event at Hughes Hall on Friday.
Cambridgeshire Police said nine spiking by injections cases have been reported to them since July.
Yasmin Lajoie, a student at Hughes Hall, said: "I'm livid this is happening but also scared."
A university event was "the last place you'd expect something this heinous to happen," she said.
She added: "It's really, really scary what's happened. I feel like on college campus you should feel really safe and for it to happen so close to home is really terrifying."
She said some students were now scared to leave their flats and were avoiding meeting in pubs and bars.
"It's a societal problem, not just a university problem," she said.
Nearly 800 people have now signed a petition calling for greater protection at university college events.
It asks for a number of measures, including more training for staff about spiking and sexual assault, bag checks and better supervision.
The petition's author, student Charlotte Brundle, wrote: "I am afraid and feel unsafe in my own college."
Ch Insp Paul Rogerson said: "This is having an absolutely massive impact not just on young people but also mature students and people using the night time economy.
"The threat of having a drink spiked or a needle stick injury is really affecting people's confidence and it's taking away what should be a really fun time of year for people as they go out and relax."
Police say they have worked with clubs, bars and pubs in Cambridge on protection and prevention measures and were offering support to the university.
Student Matilda Head welcomed the help from police but said putting the onus on victims to prevent spikings was wrong.
She said: "I don't think anyone ever expected a spiking, particularly a needle spiking, to happen at a college bop which are very informal - not remotely like a nightclub experience.
"One of the biggest problems with spiking is that it falls on the potential victim to take action.
"Drink spiking tests might not be so useful now needle spiking has come to the fore, which is a whole other issue in terms of how scary it is," she said.
Hughes Hall said a full investigation was ongoing and support was being offered to all students.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk