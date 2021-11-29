Injection spiking at Cambridge University college event reported
Two students have reported being spiked by injection during a Cambridge University college party.
They had been at an event in the Hughes Hall college bar on Friday evening.
Hughes Hall said a full internal investigation was under way and the affected students were being supported by staff.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was investigating after receiving a report of one woman in her 20s being spiked at the party.
In a statement, the college said: "The welfare and safety of our community is our top priority and the college treats incidents of this kind extremely seriously.
"We have written to our student body to inform them of these shocking incidents and are undertaking a full investigation, including consideration of any additional steps needed to keep our community safe."
A police spokeswoman said: "We were contacted on Saturday with reports of a suspected incident of spiking in Wollaston Road, Cambridge, the previous evening.
"The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported she had been injected with an unknown substance at a party."
