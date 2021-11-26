Peterborough Cathedral shows off Advent lights display
A cathedral is being lit up in striking colours to celebrate Advent.
The new sound and light show is illuminating the west front and the nave at Peterborough Cathedral.
Called The Cathedral Illuminated 2021: The Angels Are Coming, it was created by artists Luxmuralis, whose members create multi-media presentations, set to music composed by David Harper.
On display until Saturday, it has been designed to "capture the imagination and point towards Christmas".
There are further lights inside the cathedral, accompanied by a soundtrack.
The Angels are Coming was previously staged at Sheffield Cathedral in 2019, where it was described as "thought-provoking", "beautiful" and "inspirational".
