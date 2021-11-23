NE Cambridge: Plans for new district changed after consultation
- Published
Plans for a low-carbon city zone have been changed after thousands of comments from local people.
The North East Cambridge Area Action plan proposes a new city district with 8,350 homes and 15,000 jobs for the area either side of Milton Road.
Changes include reduced building heights, housing density - and the amount of commercial floorspace - following a public consultation.
The plans will now be scrutinised at a council meeting on 30 November.
Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) said the vision for the area is a "healthy, inclusive, walkable, low-carbon new city district with a vibrant mix of high-quality homes, workplaces, services and social spaces, fully integrated with surrounding neighbourhoods."
As the area crosses the boundary between the two council districts, they are working together on the plans.
'Listened carefully'
The vision relies on a development consent order being obtained for the relocation of the Cambridge Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Building heights have been reduced to four to six storeys generally, with a maximum height of ten storeys, a reduction from five to eight storeys generally with a maximum of 13 storeys.
The revised plans also increase the amount of open space provision - and there will be more shops and community facilities.
Katie Thornburrow, executive councillor for planning policy and transport at Cambridge City Council, said: "We have listened carefully to the thousands of comments we received in our consultation last year and made real changes as a result."
Cllr Dr Tumi Hawkins, SCDC lead cabinet member for planning, said: "The changes we have made will guide development here to be as green as possible, creating a real neighbourhood where everything you need - shops, community facilities, jobs and open spaces - will be on your doorstep."