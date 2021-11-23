Peterborough volunteers needed at hospital emergency department
More volunteers are wanted at a city's hospital to support patients so medical staff can focus on treating patients.
Peterborough City Hospital wants helpers in the emergency department "during the extremely busy winter months", it said.
Annette, a volunteer, said the days were "very varied" and it gave her a "great sense of satisfaction".
North West Anglia NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said tasks included getting drinks and talking to patients.
Carol North, head of volunteering, said: "You could also help with keeping patients calm, reassuring them and looking after their emotional wellbeing.
"Volunteers at our Trust reflect our local communities. They all share a passion for helping people and make such a valuable input and have been especially important during the pandemic."
Annette said: "A shift can be very varied and you could spend your day doing lots of different things, or sitting with just one confused patient to offer comfort and support during their visit.
"This means medical staff are able to continue treating people.
She loves the "rewarding" work.
"You feel really valued and get a lot of thanks from the staff. It's great to be part of the team."
