Injunctions used to stop Cambridge city centre begging
Injunctions have been used in an attempt to stop persistent city centre begging.
A report released ahead of a Cambridge City Council meeting has revealed that "persistently problematic street individuals" have been subject to injunctions.
According to the report, this is the result of individuals "harassing" the public and refusing agency help.
Councillors will discuss the findings later this week.
The report has been put together by Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the city council's community safety team, and details previous attempts to address the "area of concern".
"These injunctions have not been taken lightly and and have been considered necessary, not only to safeguard the wider community but also the individuals who are putting themselves at risk of harm," the report stated.
"Injunctive action has only been taking following careful consideration and persistent offers of support and alternative options for the people involved."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, those subject to the injunctions have reportedly been "harassing members of the public on a daily basis for money" and "targeting vulnerable individuals".
Other behaviours of concern detailed in the report include "claiming to be homeless" and refusing help from agencies.
In addition to the injunctions, Cambridgeshire police have applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order against the "most problematic" individual.