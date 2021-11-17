Hospital visiting restrictions imposed by North West Anglia trust
An NHS trust which had asked visitors of patients to take a Covid-19 lateral flow test before going to its hospitals has now banned most visitors instead.
The North West Anglia NHS Trust, which operates hospitals in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, said it was responding to rising Covid cases.
Chief nurse Jo Bennis said restrictions were "always a very last resort".
She added they were needed to stop "the safety of our patients and staff" being "compromised".
Earlier, the trust, which operates Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital, had asked visitors to take a lateral flow test on the days of visits. The measure was due to be introduced from Thursday.
However, Ms Bennis said the restriction on visitors was then introduced after a "review of the rise in cases within our hospitals, alongside us sitting within an Enhanced Response Area".
Exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients, parents or carers and visitors to maternity services.
