Yanick Beresford jailed for murder of Robert Duquemin
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a father of five he violently attacked after a drug deal went wrong.
Yanick Beresford, 25, attacked Robert Duquemin in October 2019 after being paid £10 for drugs worth £230 by the victim's daughter.
Mr Duquemin, 53, who was punched to the head and body, died five days later at a house in Cambridgeshire.
At Peterborough Crown Court, Judge Sean Enright said Beresford knew the victim lived alone and was "a frail man".
Beresford, of Orthwaite, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, was told he would serve a minimum of 15 years before he would be considered for parole.
Cambridgeshire Police said Beresford had been "short-changed" when selling cocaine and cannabis to a woman in Huntingdon on 5 October 2019.
The force said that night Mr Duquemin heard a buzzer at his door in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon, opened the door and a man with his face covered attacked him.
His daughter told officers that Beresford knew where Mr Duquemin lived and believed he had attacked him as revenge.
A search of the home of Aiste Paulauskaite, Beresford's girlfriend, found a damp T-shirt and pair of gloves in the washing machine.
Blood on the gloves was found to be Mr Duquemin's.
Both Beresford and Paulauskaite, 21, were arrested, and the latter admitted picking Beresford up on 5 October and driving him to and away from Mr Duquemin's road, but denied knowing what he had done while there.
Police said the day after the attack Beresford had used a phone to look up Mr Duquemin's family on Facebook and searched for defence solicitors and the phrase "Huntingdonshire police".
Mr Duquemin died at a house in Ringwood Close, Bury, near Ramsey, on 10 October. A post-mortem examination found he died of a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt-force trauma.
Paulauskaite, 21, Spring Close, Huntingdon, was jailed for two years for assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
