Cambridge University debating society drops speaker blacklist
- Published
A Cambridge University debating society has dropped its blacklist of guest speakers deemed to have caused offence.
Cambridge Union president Keir Bradwell announced a new list after art historian Andrew Graham-Dixon impersonated Hitler during a debate.
But he later said he "misspoke", and said the union would not be keeping a list of people banned from attending.
On Wednesday, John Cleese said he was "blacklisting myself" and cancelled a scheduled appearance at the university.
The comedian commented that he had played Hitler on a Monty Python show, so would rule himself out "before someone else does".
The Cambridge Union, which says it aims to promote free speech through discussion, had been holding a debate on the concept of good taste on 4 November.
In a letter published on Facebook two days later, Mr Bradwell said Mr Graham-Dixon offended members when he used Hitler's "deplorable" words about Jewish and black people in his speech.
In response, Mr Andrew-Dixon said he had intended to "underline the utterly evil nature of Hitler" during his speech but apologised if anyone found it distressing.
A week after the event, and following Cleese's announcement, Mr Bradwell said: "The Cambridge Union does not have a blacklist.
"I misspoke, and should not have used the term."
The society president, whose term ends in December, said he would still recommend to his successor "that Andrew Graham-Dixon ought not be re-invited back".
He added: "Our speakers may say what they wish in our chamber, and absolutely never need to fear that anything they say will put them on a list of any sort."
Mr Graham-Dixon declined to comment on Mr Bradwell's latest announcement.