Cambridge guided busway death: Kathleen Pitts' family 'heartbroken'
- Published
The family of a woman killed when she was struck by a bus on a guided busway have said they are heartbroken.
Kathleen Pitts, 52, was on foot when she was hit on the busway between Cambridge railway station and Long Road just after 18:00 BST on 26 October.
Ms Pitts, of Ravensworth Gardens, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement via Cambridgeshire Police her family said they were "heartbroken and asked for privacy to grieve at this very difficult time".
Ms Pitts died on the same stretch of busway where where cyclist Steve Moir, 50, died in September 2018.
Cambridgeshire County Council has since said there will be an "independent analysis" of that section after Mr Moir's family called for an urgent safety review following Ms Pitts's death.
The guided busway runs for 16 miles (26km) between St Ives and Cambridge, and has a track along which buses travel adjacent to a pedestrian pavement and cycleway.
Police said the bus driver was uninjured in the collision which killed Ms Pitts and an investigation remained ongoing.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old cyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a bus on a separate section of the guided busway in the city on Tuesday, near Chariot Way.
The teenager was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he remained in a serious but stable condition.
Sgt Timothy Davies said in relation to the more recent crash: "We're keen for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us as a matter of urgency."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk