Cambridge congestion charge plan to decrease pollution
Drivers travelling through a busy city could face a congestion charge under new proposals to decrease pollution.
The Greater Cambridge Partnership wants to raise funds to help pay for a better bus network, cycling and walking routes.
The cost of a new bus network is estimated at about £40m each year, and congestion charges and parking levies are proposed as ways to help fund it.
A consultation into the proposals began on Monday.
The improved public transport network would see more frequent bus services in villages and cheaper fares, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
More "direct services" to employment areas around the city are also proposed.
As well as a congestion charge on car drivers, a workplace parking levy for organisations to pay for parking spaces is in the plans.
The partnership estimates the proposed bus network could cost up to £40m each year, and that lower traffic levels would be needed to run "regular, reliable and fast" bus services.
They propose to pay for that through parking charges, a flexible charge, and a pollution charge.
Increasing parking charges and introducing a levy on workplace parking could raise £15m to £25m per year, they said.
The flexible charge suggestion would see a charge applied to drivers of private vehicles within an area of the city, potentially varied by the time of day, or day of the week, and could potentially raise £20m to £60m per year.
The pollution charge option suggests charging drivers to drive within an area, unless their vehicle meets set emission criteria.
The partnership estimates this could raise £20m to £40m per year in revenue at first, but would be reduced by 2030 as more people switch to ultra low and zero emission cars.
The public consultation closes on 20 December.
