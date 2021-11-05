Addenbrooke's Hospital kidney operation cancelled
- Published
A woman who has waited nearly two years to have a dead kidney removed has had her NHS operation cancelled the day before it was due to take place.
Roxan Stephens, 65, from Cambridgeshire, was referred for the surgery in December 2019.
She was due to have an operation at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge on Wednesday, but it was cancelled just after the trust closed 100 beds.
The hospital trust and Department of Health have been asked to comment.
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), which runs Addenbrooke's, has had to cancel some routine operations as it cares for about 60 patients with Covid-19.
The trust confirmed earlier this week it had closed about 100 of its 1,000 beds "to decrease the risk of infection" from coronavirus.
Ms Stephens, from Witchford, said: "I don't want to come across as whining, I know it's not life-threatening, but I've been waiting patiently and in discomfort all this time."
The retired nurse discovered she had sepsis when she was admitted to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon in September 2019.
The urology team at Peterborough City Hospital then put in a kidney and bladder stent to drain fluid and an X-ray confirmed the kidney had died.
Ms Stephens said: "My consultant at Peterborough referred me to Addenbrooke's in early 2020 for emergency surgery to remove the kidney - but then the pandemic struck."
She said she expected a wait for the operation, but it was disappointing that after finally getting a date, it was cancelled.
She said she complained to the hospital's Patient Advice and Liaison Service and "they explained they were inundated and of course oncology comes first".
"And I'm not criticising Addenbrooke's as I'm well aware of the pressures they're under with 400 staff off ill," said Ms Stephens.
"But it's time the government introduced its Plan B measures to tackle the Covid spike."
The BBC has contacted CUH and the government's Department of Health and Social Care for a response to Ms Stephens' situation.
