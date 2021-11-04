Addenbrooke's Hospital closes beds to prevent Covid spread
Some planned operations been cancelled and beds closed at a major hospital as it cares for 61 patients with Covid-19.
Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has closed about 100 of its 1,000 beds "to decrease the risk of infection" from the virus, a spokesman said.
As of last week, 408 staff out of about 11,000 were off sick, of which 162 absences were Covid-related.
The hospital trust said not all routine operations would be cancelled.
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust said 10 of its Covid patients are receiving critical care.
The hospital said while the infection control measures are in place some currently occupied beds would not be given to new patients when their current occupiers are discharged.
The measures are designed to reduce the risk of Covid - and other infections - from spreading across Addenbrooke's, the trust said.
A trust spokesman encouraged people to get vaccinated.
"Winter provides perfect conditions for Covid-19 and flu to thrive," he said. "By getting Covid vaccines, flu vaccines and booster jabs, you are not just protecting yourself, but you are protecting your loved ones and the NHS."
