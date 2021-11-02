Family of woman with Covid appeals against end-of-life ruling
- Published
Relatives of a woman in her 50s left brain-damaged and paralysed after contracting Covid-19 have appealed against a judge's decision that she should be allowed to die.
The woman, who had underlying health issues, was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in late 2020.
A judge agreed with specialists that no more could be done for her and life-support treatment should end.
Her family said she could "show degrees of emotion", and asked for more time.
Specialists treating the woman at the hospital said she was the "most complicated" Covid patient in the world and recommended life-support be ended.
Her relatives disagreed and said she could "feel and show degrees of emotion" and enjoyed watching EastEnders and Mr Bean.
Mr Justice Hayden considered evidence at a recent trial in the Court of Protection, where judges oversee hearings centred on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, and concluded that life-support treatment should stop by the end of October.
The family has now asked three appeal judges to overturn Mr Justice Hayden's decision, at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.
Representing the relatives, barrister Edward Devereux QC told Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior Court of Protection judge in England and Wales, Lord Justice Moylan, and Sir Nicholas Patten, that Mr Justice Hayden had "erred".
Mr Justice Hayden had given "insufficient consideration" to the woman's "earlier capacitous decision" that she wanted "full escalation" of treatment and had failed to appreciate the "overwhelming importance" of her religious and cultural beliefs, Mr Devereux said.
He told the appeal hearing the woman "moves her head" and could communicate and respond to questions.
"When she finds something funny, she can pull a face. She likes being tickled," Mr Devereux said.
He added that the woman, a grandmother who the Court of Protection ordered should not be identified, also enjoyed watching EastEnders on her iPad.
"She watches Netflix... she likes Mr Bean," he said.
'Almost entirely paralysed'
Doctors had told Mr Justice Hayden that the woman had been the "most complicated" Covid-19 patient in the world.
Specialists at Addenbrooke's said there was nothing they could do to make "any aspect of her condition better" and that life-support treatment was causing her distress.
They thought she might only live a matter of months and a palliative care regime would enable her to die peacefully and without distress.
Mr Justice Hayden said it was the first time a judge had considered an end-of-life case as a result of Covid-19.
Barrister Katie Gollop QC, on behalf of the hospital, had said the woman's case was "unique".
She said the woman was "almost entirely paralysed" and had severe cognitive impairment.
One specialist said the woman had complications not "described" in the UK before.
Lawyers said life-support treatment would continue until the Court of Appeal judges had made a decision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk