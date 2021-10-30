Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle Whittlesford crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two other vehicles close to a fuel station.
The collision between the motorbike, a Mercedes C200 and a Vauxhall Grandland X happened near the BP station on the A505 at Whittlesford, Cambridgeshire, on Friday.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, police said.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs.
The man, aged in his 30s and from Diss, was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and later released under investigation.
Cambridgeshire Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.
