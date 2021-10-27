Wolf escapes after fences cut at Cambridgeshire animal park
A maned wolf escaped from a wildlife park after its enclosure and a perimeter fence were damaged, it has emerged.
Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire said the animal, one of a pair, escaped on 15 October.
The wolf was found by staff on land just outside the park almost two hours later, police said.
A road was closed to allow a vet to safely tranquilize the wolf before she was returned to her enclosure.
Rebecca Willers, director of the park, near Royston, Hertfordshire, said a net was put up while a specialist vet was called to the scene.
Ms Willers said maned wolves, which are rare in the wild, were "not dangerous at all" and were "more likely to run away" than attack a human.
Residents living in half a dozen homes along Angle Lane were alerted after the park realised the wolf had escaped.
'Timid, shy animals'
The director said staff staff checked the enclosures regularly and enacted its Code Blue protocol, informing the local council and police as soon as they realised the fences were compromised.
Holes large enough "for a person to go through" had been cut in both fences, she said.
Security at the park has since been stepped up with CCTV now installed at the wolf enclosure.
Ms Willers said the wolf enclosure had only two maned wolves which were part of the European breeding programme.
She added the female had been mating with her partner since her return.
Maned wolves, native to South America, are omnivores and weigh about 20kg (44lb), according to Ms Willers.
She said they were "timid, shy animals" which ate only small prey or fruit and vegetables.
Police said they were investigating an offence of criminal damage caused to the fence and have appealed for information.
