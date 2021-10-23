King's College: Chapel lit up green for rare condition
King's College Chapel in Cambridge has been illuminated in green to raise awareness of a rare illness.
Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, a genetic condition associated with Autism, causes developmental and speech delays and behavioural problems.
Officially it affects only 2,700 people world-wide, but more are believed to be undiagnosed.
Andy Kulina, whose 10-year-old daughter Olivia Grace has the condition, said it was "under-researched".
He said the illumination of King's College Chapel on Friday evening is part of a campaign called "Shine Green".
"What we do is illuminate famous landmarks around the world in green, and people ask 'why is this green?' and we can say for Phelan-McDermid Syndrome," he said.
In previous years the Empire State Building and the Sydney harbour bridge have been illuminated as part of a drive to raise awareness.
It is estimated that 1% of people with autism have Phelan-McDermid, but many are undiagnosed.
There is no specific cure or treatment, and those with the condition are rarely ever able to live independently.
