King's College: Chapel lit up green for rare condition

Published
Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption, Phelan-McDermid Syndrome affects only 2,700 people world-wide

King's College Chapel in Cambridge has been illuminated in green to raise awareness of a rare illness.

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, a genetic condition associated with Autism, causes developmental and speech delays and behavioural problems.

Officially it affects only 2,700 people world-wide, but more are believed to be undiagnosed.

Andy Kulina, whose 10-year-old daughter Olivia Grace has the condition, said it was "under-researched".

Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption, It is estimated that 1% of people with autism have Phelan-McDermid

He said the illumination of King's College Chapel on Friday evening is part of a campaign called "Shine Green".

"What we do is illuminate famous landmarks around the world in green, and people ask 'why is this green?' and we can say for Phelan-McDermid Syndrome," he said.

In previous years the Empire State Building and the Sydney harbour bridge have been illuminated as part of a drive to raise awareness.

It is estimated that 1% of people with autism have Phelan-McDermid, but many are undiagnosed.

There is no specific cure or treatment, and those with the condition are rarely ever able to live independently.

