Peterborough City Hospital doctor's role examined after death
- Published
An inquest into the death of a cancer patient will examine the doctor's role, lawyers have said.
Simon Scott, 41, from Oakham in Rutland died with a form of leukaemia at Peterborough City Hospital on 4 January 2016 under the care of Dr Andrew Gregg.
Dr Gregg was investigated over gross negligent manslaughter but prosecutors decided against taking action.
A pre-inquest review heard three other deaths are also being investigated by coroner Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC.
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquest, told a hearing at Peterborough Town Hall on Friday that Mr Scott, who was a forklift truck driver, "had been in good health until November 2015".
However, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia the following month after an admission to Peterborough City Hospital.
Mr Scott died on 4 January after withdrawal of treatment and administration of end-of-life care, his family's lawyers said.
Mr Greaney said the other three deaths occurred between 2013 and 2016, but their names have not been disclosed.
Consultant anaesthetist Dr Gregg currently has conditions imposed by the General Medical Council and faces a medical practitioners hearing in December.
Mr Scott's inquest is scheduled to take place in September 2022.
Tim Deeming, solicitor at Tees Law, who is supporting the family, said: "The family are grateful that the coroner is proceeding to explore and clarify the circumstances surrounding Simon's death and hope that all investigations can be undertaken swiftly given that it is now almost six years since he passed away."
